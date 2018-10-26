C.C. McLean students clean up community garden

GORE BAY—Kids from Charles C. McLean Public School (C.C. McLean) visited the Western Manitoulin Community Garden this past Monday, ready to clean up.

Linda Willson, of the Western Manitoulin Community Garden committee (WMCG) reported the students, “came to pull weeds, clear land and fertilize areas for planting trees and garlic and put away the garden tools.” She went on to say how pleased she was that they all worked hard and stayed on task. “The teachers and parent helpers were awesome too, making us really feel the community spirit.”

The WMCG committee showed their appreciation by offering everyone hot apple cider and fresh baked cookies.

“We are really encouraged by the school’s participation in the community garden project,” said Ms. Willson. “Under the leadership of teacher April Patterson, a garden club from the school has been coming every week during the spring and fall to grow and tend plants and enjoy the bounty of the harvest. April and her family also came every week during the summer to continue the watering, weeding and harvesting. We really grew some great produce at the garden this year, enjoying eating it ourselves and fundraising for the garden by selling it at farmers’ markets. Our thanks to Tamara Monaghan for her efforts in the marketing of the produce.”

Ms. Willson explained that the WMCF committee has great plans for the 2019 season, continuing the success of the Kids Can Grow program, the Individual Garden Plots and a new plan for the common area. She also says they will once again host the Kite Festival which was a huge success, first Sunday in June, a garden tour in July and plans for a Harvest Festival in the fall.

“All that is needed is a greater involvement of the community,” said Ms. Willson.

If you have ideas or are interested in joining, please contact the WMCG community liaison Sarah Early at earlysarahjane@gmail.com.