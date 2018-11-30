C.C. McLean students and Dean’s continue tradition of supporting food bank

GORE BAY—It is a long-time tradition on Manitoulin that not only benefits those families in need on the Island but provides a group of young children the opportunity of understanding what the true meaning of Christmas is in supporting and helping those less fortunate.

Colleen Vander Weerden and her Kindergarten class visited Dean’s Valu-Mart in Gore Bay on Friday of last week to deliver the Christmas tree decorations the students have diligently been making. Customers are asked to purchase the decorations as they go through the checkout line. The decorations are then placed on a Christmas tree in the store.

“The students have been working very hard and have made 500 Christmas decorations so far,” said Ms. Vander Weerden. “And they will keep making them as long as the store can sell them.”

Dean Moss, operator of Dean’s Valu-Mart explained, “the Christmas decorations are sold for $2 each and put on the tree. And the money raised goes to the Manitoulin Food Bank. Yes, we have been involved in this program with the school for a long time, at least 14 years so far.”

“We also try to raise money for the Manitoulin Food Bank during the year,” said Mr. Moss, who pointed out his store delivers food to the Manitoulin Food Bank every two weeks during the year.

Customers can buy the Christmas decorations at Dean’s Valu-Mart until December 24.