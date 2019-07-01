BURTON JAMES CASE

January 6, 1934 – June 27, 2019

In loving memory of Burton James Case, January 6, 1934 to June 27, 2019. Age 85 years. Predeceased by parents Ethel and Bill Case. Loving husband of Audrey Case. Beloved father of Allison (Steven) Blakey, Jill (Mark) Wood and Sally Case. Cherished grandpa of Maghan, Jared, Emily, Joshua and Ashley. Will be missed by siblings Vilda (Ron) Fetterly, Rex (Glory) Case, Bill (Margaret, predeceased) Case, Marlene (Darrell) Dewar, Dennis (Lynda) Case and sister-in-law Betty Jean Bailey. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Burt had a talent for restoring and bringing back to life many tractors and farm equipment for family and friends. Vegetable gardening was a passion and very important to him. He spent many hours tending to his garden. Burt loved reading books, especially the Canadian Legion Magazine and books about World War 1 and 2. Finding out about his ancestry was also important to Burt. Visitation was Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from

11 am to 12 pm at Island Funeral Home. Funeral Service was 12 noon at Island Funeral Home. Cremation to follow. Donations can be made to the Community of Christ Church or Heart and Stroke Foundation.