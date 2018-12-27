Burns Wharf Theatre named priority by Assiginack council

MANITOWANING—It’s likely not a coincidence that in the very year Santa Claus paid a special visit to Manitowaning’s historic waterfront, as evidenced by the December 19 front page, he also gifted the Burns Wharf Theatre Players with a special present—a working relationship with the newly-minted Assiginack council which vowed to support them “100 percent.”

At council’s December 28 regular meeting of council, a contingent of Burns Wharf Theatre Players (BWTP) were present to hear a September 19, 2017 motion rescinded by the new mayor and council. The 2017 motion, which was moved by then-Councillor Leslie Fields and seconded by then-Councillor Brenda Reid, read: “That whereas we have concerns about the FedNor application we have been asked to approve on behalf of the BWTP and; whereas this application alone will not achieve the desired aim of the committee and township; now therefore that we invite the BWTP to a future meeting to discuss council’s desires to see the BWTP become an incorporated legal entity, able to make its own applications and that this entity enter into a detailed agreement with the Township for care and control of the theatre and its ongoing operations and that upon completion of this agreement we enter into a long-term lease with the Players of the theatre building.”

Marilyn Wohlberg, speaking on behalf of the BWTP, thanked mayor and council for inviting the Players to hear the motion saying they appreciated the show of support.

Ms. Wohlberg went on to emphasize how the upgrades to the Burns Wharf would benefit the township, and Manitoulin. The theatre, she said, can be a place for theatre performances, music, workshops and much more, listing just a handful of the people who have contacted her to perform at the Burns Wharf.

Ms. Wohlberg also announced that the Players would be performing ‘The Baker’s Wife’ by Joseph Stein (‘Fiddler on the Roof’) and Stephen Schwartz for their 2019 season in the Knox United Church sanctuary.

“Burns Wharf Theatre Players are delighted that mayor and council are willing to work with us to get the renovations needed—once again, thank you,” Ms. Wohlberg said.

“Thank you for your interest and your support as we move forward together and not at odds,” an emotional Ms. Wohlberg continued. “Through all this struggle, we’ve remained strong and united as the Players.”

“Thank you, Marilyn,” Mayor Dave Ham said. “We are with you 100 percent, you have my word.”

Peter Baumgarten, a member of the Players, also thanked council for making them a priority so early on in their mandate.

Clerk Jeremy Rody then read the following motion: “Whereas Resolution #250-17-17 was originally passed on September 19, 2017, requesting the Burns Wharf Theatre Players to become an incorporated entity for the purpose of leasing the Burns Wharf building from the Township; now therefore be it resolved that Resolution #250-17-17 be rescinded and that a Burns Wharf Theatre Committee of council be created to work with the Players to explore funding opportunities to get the theatre back into operation.”

Following the rescinding of the motion, Councillor Hugh Moggy told the room how “unhappy” he was when the motion had passed in 2017, asking the BWTP to incorporate, and apologized for the action.

“The waterfront is our heritage,” Councillor Moggy continued, “and we need to spend money and time to rejuvenate it,” adding that the Burns Wharf is just one element that needs to be addressed.

Mayor Ham also apologized on behalf of the last council. “It wasn’t very fair, which is partially why I’m here,” he said with applause from the audience.