Bulldozers brought in to help break trails for deer

MANITOULIN—Work to help the beleaguered deer population on Manitoulin, including bulldozers and trucks being brought in to break trails for deer (to access food sources), commenced earlier this week.

One of the companies that has been retained by the Manitoulin Deer Save Committee is H and R Noble Construction of Gore Bay. Randy Noble, owner of the company, told the Recorder on Monday, “starting tomorrow we will be travelling with Ian Anderson of the Deer Save co-ordinating committee and have two dozers to use to break trails for deer from Silver Water area and then move our way east around the Island.”

Sue Meert, coordinator for Deer Save Manitoulin, told the Recorder on Tuesday, “Randy and H and R Noble is the first company to get started with this trail breaking on the Island.” She pointed other local companies will be helping to do the same type of trail breaking in other places, such as the east end of the Island.

Ms. Meert noted as well, “we have had donations come in to help with the program, but yes, more is needed). I know the Sydenham Sportsman’s Association and others are looking to make donations toward the Deer Save cause.” Anyone who makes a donation is eligible for a tax receipt, she pointed out.

“We’re in need of more support, once the money we have on hand is gone the bulldozing work for trails will have to stop.”

“No, the poor deer can’t get around right now,” Mr. Noble told the Recorder. “This is one of the worst winters in terms of snow accumulation and the buildup of ice as well.”

Mr. Anderson explained a bulldozer was used (operated by Al Taylor of H and R Noble) in the Fisher Harbour Road area south of the Burnt Island road (in Silver Water) earlier this week. He said plans were in place to break trails at the Walkhouse deer station on Wednesday, and then they would move into Allan Township and Mills (Shrigley deer yard), then work would continue east in the Billings area.

Rob Seifried is carrying out some of the on ground preparation such as locating deer and picking trails that need to be broken for deer to access. Paul Methner is carrying out similar work in the east end of the Island.

Mr. Anderson, a former Conservation Officer (CO) with the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNRF), trapper and long time resident of Manitoulin Island was quoted in the Recorder last week as saying the current weather conditions for deer on Manitoulin Island are the worst he has ever seen. “It’s official—these are the worst conditions I’ve seen for deer in my 46 years living on Manitoulin Island,” he told the Recorder after a Deer Save meeting last week in which the group agreed that more help needs to be provided for deer this winter. “The only saving grace is that the winter came in mid-to late January.”

If anyone is interested in helping out they can contact Sue Meert, Deer Save coordinator, at 705-859-1653 or suemeert@hotmail.com.

