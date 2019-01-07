

Bruce Lee, Dad, Papa Lee Bruesli, The Brewster, Grandpa Lee, “Brucie”, Karate Kid, Pieface…reached Heaven’s gates January 2, 2019. St. Peter asked why should I let you into Heaven? Without hesitation, Bruce replied “Because, I’m Just a Sinner Saved by Grace”…The gates swung open, slowly, surely. Bruce headed immediately to help out in the kitchen…Will Bruce delight with his deep chuckle, his incessant teasing and treasury of annoying and charming oneliners?? Find the Joy…A Service of Hope, Tears, Laughter, and Praise to God will be held to celebrate, and to bring us all to the Lord Bruce loved. Mindemoya Missionary Church, Mindemoya on January 12, at 11 am. Bruce’s favorite charity will be honoured by all donations: Panafric International Academy, Ethiopia, www.panafricinternationalacademy.

