BRUCE EDGAR SUMMERS

Bruce Edgar Summers passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home in Georgetown. Bruce, in his 79th year, beloved husband of the late Martha Summers. Dear brother-in-law of Pamela and her husband Roy McAlpine. Bruce will be fondly remembered by his nephews Peter Summers (Tess Greenwood), Brian Summers, Matthew McAlpine, Benjamin McAlpine and by his grandnieces and grandnephews Nicole (Kevin Hall), Emily Ford Summers, Branden Summers and their children Braden and Kayla Groat, Damian, Dominic and Arya Blackmore, and Rachel and Nate Hall. Bruce will be missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank all of the PSWs, nurses and staff who cared for Bruce with care and compassion. A private memorial service will be held at the Jones Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Acclaim Health are greatly appreciated. To livestream the memorial service or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit JonesFuneralHome.co.