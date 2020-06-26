Bridal Veil Falls remains closed due to non-compliance of public health guidelines

BILLINGS—The Township of Billings Municipal Emergency Control Group (MECG) continues to monitor the local COVID-19 situation and assess the reopening of various municipal facilities and amenities in the context of provincial emergency orders, public health guidelines and the staged approach to relaxing restrictions.

On Friday, June 26, MECG provided the following updates:

Bridal Veil Falls and Kagawong River Trails

Bridal Veil Falls and the stairs to access them remain closed. “The level of non-compliance has been disappointing and we will be increasing our monitoring of the area in an effort to reverse this trend before a complete closure becomes necessary,” a press release from MECG states.

Kagawong Market

The first Kagawong Market of the summer will be held Wednesday, July 1 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Old Church on the Hill grounds (turn left at the Fire Hall onto Carter Crescent, then turn right at the Dog Park). The market will run weekly on Wednesdays for the remainder of July and August.

Kagawong Landfill

Staring July 5, the Kagawong Landfill Sunday hours will change to 10 am to 4 pm. This extends the Sunday hours by two hours and opens the landfill earlier for those seasonal residents heading back home on Sunday mornings.

State of Emergency

The province has extended their state of emergency until July 15. The declared state of emergency within the township remains in place at this time.

Visits to Manitoulin Health Centre sites

Please note that all visitors to Manitoulin Health Centre sites will be asked to wear a mask. Masks will be provided if you do not have one with you when you arrive.