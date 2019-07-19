Bridal Veil Falls listed as one of five waterfalls in Ontario that ‘has to be seen’

The Recorder

KAGAWONG—Bridal Veil Falls has been recognized again as a must-see place for visitors to see to believe!

The Edmonton Journal, in its June 27, 2019 edition, listed Bridal Veil Falls in an article as one of “five Ontario waterfalls you need to see to believe.”

The newspaper notes, “Found on Manitoulin Island (Billings township), the Bridal Veil Falls gives you 35 feet of magnificence fed from Lake Kagawong. You can venture to the pool at the bottom of the falls via a walking trail or a staircase, or you can take scenic shots from one of the many observation points around the falls.”

Other falls listed as must see in the article include Chaudiere Falls in the Ottawa-Gatineau area, Kakabeka Falls, Devil’s Punch Bowl, located in the Hamilton area, and Tiffany Falls, in Ancaster.