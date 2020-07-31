BRIAN JOSEPH “JANGWESHENS”

It is with great sorrow that the family announces the passing of Brian Joseph “Jangweshens” Waboose-Jacko Zhaangweshenhs Little Mink Beej. Loving son of Brian and Iris Waboose. Beloved grandson of Emily Jacko and Augustine Jacko (predeceased). Dear brother of his sisters Jennifer (Luc) and Amy (Johnathan). Loving partner of Tanya Osawanimiki of Wikwemikong. Will be missed dearly by Trista Owl, loving mother of his children Jackson (11), Rayden (9) and Avery (3) and their Uncle Wallace, Aunt Starr and grandmother Tanya and great-grandparents Patsy and Wally Trudeau of Sagamok First Nation. Will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews Waylon, Louie, Cody, Devon and Kaitlyn. He will be forever loved by his aunties and uncles Jeanette, Paul (Baa), Genevieve, Rick, Clifford (Darlene), Rose, Morris and Jean (Mario). Beej will be sadly missed by his hunting buddies, hockey friends and most of all, his cousins Mitchell (Lauren), Johnny (Cassie), Shanna, Candice, Delores, Gregor, Mercedes, Montana, Victoria, Kevin, Lee, Jasmine, Michael, Myles, Christopher, Sara and Cory. His love of water and the outdoors helped define his spirit name “Little Mink”. Brian’s favourite activities included fishing, hunting, ice fishing, snowmobiling, hockey, baseball, water skiing and cliff jumping. Brian rested at Island Funeral Home in Little Current on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 11 am to 3 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm. A traditional service took place on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 am. Cremation followed.