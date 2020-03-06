Brewery Bones unveiled at annual Winter Warm-Up

GORE BAY – The Split Rail Brewing Company’s third annual Winter Warm-up celebration was, as usual, a tremendous success, with six beers on tap, great music and delicious food on the menu. The event also allowed a local entrepreneur to unveil a new food product for dog owners using his own recipe and ingredients provided by Split Rail.

Andrea Smith, co-owner of Split Rail, pointed out despite the inclement weather (February 15), “it has been packed today.” She explained Split Rail had six beers on tap including “our small batch Winter Warmer Ale, brewed with Finnia Chocolate cocoa and vanilla beans.”

There was music provided by Chris Green of Sudbury, who is also a member of the popular band Newcastle, as well as several vendors on hand including Gypsy Family Farm, Northern Creative Studio Gallery, Manitoulin Macaroons, Finnia Chocolate and the 1890 Restaurant.

Ms. Smith noted that Ted Smith of Gypsy Family Farms was selling dog biscuits, made with the spent grain from the Split Rail brewing process.

Mr. Smith unveiled the “Brewery Bones” dog biscuits at the event. “This is our first go at selling these dog biscuits,” he told the Recorder. “We have sample packs of the dog treats. We make these dog biscuits using the spent grain from the brewing process from Split Rail. We’ve had a good reaction to the product so far.” The biscuits’ ingredients include spent brewer’s grain from Split Rail, flour and peanut butter. Those are combined and then baked.

“We will be selling the dog biscuits at Split Rail Brewing and at the (Gore Bay) farmers’ market,” said Mr. Smith. “And we are hoping to be able to make them available in other places so that we can sell them year-round. The Island Jar (in Little Current) is interested in carrying them.” Anyone interested in purchasing the dog treats should call Gypsy Family Farm at 705-282-6255.