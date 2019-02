Read the updated story here

M’CHIGEENG—There is heavy police presence in M’Chigeeng Saturday night as police investigate a reported shooting in the community.

Students and staff at Manitoulin Secondary School, who were there practicing for the school play today, are under lockdown. The reported shooting did not occur at the school, but lockdown took place as a precautionary measure and until the suspect is located.

The Expositor has heard unconfirmed reports that this may be a homicide.

Updates will be posted as this newspaper learns more details.