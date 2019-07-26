Break in at MSS results in serious damages

(MANITOULIN) – On July 24, 2019, members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break and enter and mischief to Manitoulin Secondary School in M’Chigeeng, Ontario.

Officers attended the school and observed that suspects had broken in, removed fire extinguishers and discharged them throughout the school. Multiple windows and doors were damaged. Video surveillance was obtained from the scene. The investigation is continuing with the assistance of an OPP Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO).

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.comwhere you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.