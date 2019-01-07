BRANDON CLARENCE RICHARD SHAWANDA August 1, 2017 to December 26, 2018



Brandon Clarence Richard Shawanda. Sunrise: August 1, 2017. Sunset: December 26, 2018. Beloved son of Tess Kagige and Brandon Shawanda. Little brother of Mariah Kagige and Kiarah Shawanda. Foster child of Jacob and Cindy Aibens and was in the care of Tiffany Kagige and Zane Pitawanakawat for his first 8 months. Foster brother and cousin of Brayden Armstrong, Zander and Ginew Pitawanakwat. Grandson of Elaine Trudeau and Ed Simon, Kenneth and Sharon Kagige, Cheryl Sovie and Aaron Delisle, Richard Shawanda (predeceased). Great grandson of Margaret Shawana (predeceased) and Winnie Trudeau. Little nephew of Tiffany Kagige (Zane), Trina Kagige (David), Branden Espaniel, Dustin Espaniel (Evangelista), Tinaisha Kagige (Kyle), Tammara Kagige (Felix), Kenneth Jr. Kagige, Nikita Mishibinijima, Jeff Aguonia (Gail), Jason Aguonia (Michelle), Rebecca Romero, Cheyenne Roy (Alison), Courtney Shawanda (Will), Kris Shawanda,Ocean Shawanda (Nevada), and Destiny. Family and friends will gather at Sheguiandah Community Centre. Visitation was from 12 noon on Sunday, December 30, 2018. Funeral Service was 11 am Monday, December 31, 2018. Burial at Sheguiandah First Nation Cemetery. Island Funeral Home.

