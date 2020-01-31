Branch 514 makes donation to Special Olympics team

GORE BAY – The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 in Gore Bay has made a significant donation to the Manitoulin Special Olympics (MSO) team.

Jim Woods, past president, made the presentation of a cheque in the amount of $500 to Janet Anning, MSO co-ordinator and coach, last week. “This donation is going toward Manitoulin Special Olympics to help and assist them to take part in the 2020 National Special Olympic Winter Games,” he told the Recorder.

“This is very much appreciated,” stated Ms. Anning. She explained, “we’ve allocated these funds for the nationals. She noted the MSO athletes who will be competing at the games include Matthew Bedard, Dayne Tipper, Mark Dokum, Bruce Van Horn, Norm Daoust and coach Judy Olacke.

“The athletes have worked very hard with coach Judy Olacke, training both inside and outside,” said Ms. Anning. She pointed out MSO has also started its floor hockey and curling practice for this year’s season.

“This summer is also a qualifier year for summer sports and we will be hosting a regional softball tournament in August,” added Ms. Anning.