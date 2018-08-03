Brad Jacobs Rink takes part in Digital Days at Northern Credit Union

MINDEMOYA—The Mindemoya branch of Northern Credit Union hosted a Digital Days event on July 25 with online banking information, special guests and a terrific contest.

The occasion was to show how the financial institution’s online services can enhance banking experiences. These included questions customers had about online banking, the mobile branch app, and how to track one’s spending. Not only that, visitors to the special event could also get to meet two members of Team Jacobs, some of the world’s finest curlers who won gold at the Sochi Olympics.

Brad Jacobs and Ryan Harnden were on hand to sign autographs and pictures and answer curling questions. Babies to youth to senior citizens posed with the curlers for photos on their Northern Ontario tour of the credit unions.

As Team Jacobs said on Twitter, “We are proud to partner with @NorthernCu who help support many communities across Northern Ontario to provide top-notch financial services.”

Visitors to the banking institutions were also eligible to enter a contest to win a curling lesson with Team Jacobs in Sault Ste Marie for the entrant and three of their friends. The prize also included a one-night hotel stay and travel expenses up to $2,500, a signed jersey and a swag bag with goodies.

Northern Credit Union is the largest credit union in Northern Ontario and serves 28 communities through 30 branches, and online. More than 200 staff look after 58,000 members, and more than $820 million are managed on behalf of these members as well as local businesses and communities.

Northern Credit Union members also have access to more than 3,000 ATMs across Canada.

Northern Ontario’s financial leader began in 1957 as Sault Civic Employees Credit Union Limited.