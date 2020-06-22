Board invites input on distance learning, school re-opening and mental health

In preparation for the 2020-2021 school year, Rainbow District School Board is inviting students and families to complete an online survey on distance learning, school re-opening and mental health.

The surveys can be accessed at the following links:

Parent Survey

Student Survey (Grades 7 to 12)

“We are most grateful to our teachers, support staff, students and parents/guardians for learning together while safely apart during this time of unprecedented school closures,” said Director of Education Norm Blaseg. “With the school year quickly drawing to a close, we would like our students and families to take a few minutes to share their feedback to help us plan for the re-opening of schools.”

Director Blaseg added: “While we do not know what the fall will bring in terms of COVID-19, we do know that health and safety will continue to guide decision-making. We recognize that we may need to incorporate distance learning into the school program as part of a blended at home and at school model of learning. We also want to ensure appropriate strategies are in place to continue to support mental health.”

Families of children from Kindergarten to Grade 12 and students from Grades 7 to 12 in Rainbow Schools are invited to complete the survey. The survey will be available online until June 30, 2020.