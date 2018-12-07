Blair Sullivan presented with lifetime membership

MINDEMOYA—Blair Sullivan is now an official permanent member of the Discovery Centre Board in Providence Bay.

Prior to a committee meeting last week, Richard Stephens, mayor of Central Manitoulin presented Mr. Sullivan with an honorary lifetime membership to the Discovery Centre Board in Providence Bay.

“The Discovery Centre Board used to be called the Interpretive Centre Board,” Mayor Stephens told The Recorder. “However, it was decided by the board that it had more of an educational component so it the name was changed to the Discovery Centre Board.”

“Blair (Sullivan) and Murray (McDermid) were the ones that originally took the interpretive centre under their wing and brought in other people to help out as well,” said Mr. Stephens. At the presentation last week,” we presented Blair with a lifetime membership on the Discovery board, so now he is a permanent member of the board.”