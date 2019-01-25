Black Out Bulbs will provide light, even in power outages

GORE BAY— Black Out Bulbs will provide you the light you need when you are faced with a power failure in your home.

“The Black Out Bulb, emergency-power failure light bulbs, will help when the power goes out, for instance in your home or camp,” said Larry Hunter, a member of the Gore Bay-Western Manitoulin Lions Club, which is selling the Black Out Bulbs. “When the power goes out these bulbs will still work for 5-8 hours without power,” he said explaining, “they can be in installed in a lamp or light fixture.”

The bulbs are suitable for households, garages, sheds, retail, commercial, industrial and municipal spaces. They have an operating range in 85V to 265V AC (use with 120 or 240 volt circuits) ideal usage for table lamps, desk lamps and single socket fixtures controlled by a single switch.

“And when power is restored, internally the battery inside the bulb recharges,” said Mr. Hunter. The Black Out Bulb has an estimated life expectancy of 25 years, he said, noting the bulbs are 7W LED, so low power consumption. “And they are great for camps because once a generator loses power these bulbs can run another five to eight hours.”

Mr. Hunter explained, “our Lions District Governor for A-5, Verner Press, who lives in North Bay, was at our November meeting and asked if we would sell these bulbs. In fact, all Lions Clubs in A-5 district were approached about selling these bulbs.”

The Black Out Bulbs can be purchased from Mr. Hunter, as well as at the Manitoulin West Recorder office in Gore Bay, McQuarrie’s Motor Products in Gore Bay, or at JK Automotive in Kagawong. The bulbs cost $20 each.