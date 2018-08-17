Bird Construction Inc. selected by province to build new OPP buildings

MISSISAUGA—Bird Construction Inc. (Bird) has announced that it has been selected by Infrastructure Ontario, the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), as the preferred proponent to design, build and finance nine OPP detachments in nine Ontario communities, including one in Little Current. Bird will undertake the design and build and will also own the concession responsible for the financing of the project through Bird Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary.

“Bird is pleased to be selected as preferred proponent for the delivery of the OPP Modernization Phase 2 project, continuing our strong relationship with the OPP that was established during the Phase 1 project. The OPP Modernization Phase 2 project further establishes Bird as a leader in multi-site P3 projects across Canada,” said Ian Boyd, president and CEO of Bird.

Each facility features an administration area for support staff and management, an operational area with offices and evidence storage vaults, a secure functions area with holding cells, interview rooms and a public admittance area.

Bird is expected to reach financial close in the summer of this year with construction expected to commence shortly thereafter.

The Recorder has learned that Bird Construction is the preferred contractor, and negotiations on a contract with the company are close to being completed. Following that, groundbreaking will take place on the new buildings.

As has been reported previously, nine new OPP detachments will be built to replace buildings at the end of their useful lifespan. The new detachments will be located in Little Current, Moosonee, Fort Frances, Hawkesbury, Huron Country, West Parry Sound, Port Credit, Marathon and Orillia.

Under the first phase of the OPP modernization project, Ontario replaced 18 detachments, regional headquarters and forensic identification services with 17 new facilities in 16 communities across Ontario.