Birch Island denies access to cottagers with leased lots

WHITEFISH RIVER FIRST NATION - A flurry of notices delivered in mid-March to cottages and homes on leased shoreline property in Whitefish River First Nation heralded some very bad news for non-band members. This past week the axe fell and dozens of folks who expected to ride out the pandemic received notice to vacate within 24 hours. Large concrete bloc...

Sorry, you have encountered our paywall

Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or click here.

If you would like to subscribe please click here.

If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.