Billings Township to give taxpayers a break in light of virus

KAGAWONG – Billings township council has taken action to provide a break to its taxpayers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has obviously put a financial strain on many taxpayers and to this end (CAO/clerk) Kathy (McDonald) has spent a considerable amount of time looking at options to help out our taxpayers,” said Billings Mayor Ian Anderson at a meeting last week. He explained Ms. McDonald’s recommendation to council involved a break in interest for property tax and water levy. Her recommendation is that, “council authorize the waiver of interest for the final 2020 property tax instalment and final two 2020 water levies until December 31, 2020.”

“I agree as a township that we should do all that we can to assist all our residents who have suffered financial hardship,” stated Councillor Bryan Barker. “And I trust that all those taxpayers who are able to pay will do so. The township still has operating costs and rely on people to pay their bills.”

“I agree,” said Councillor Michael Hunt. “In this time of COVID-19 it is making it difficult for some people to make their payments. This is a good idea.”

Councillor Sharon Alkenbrack praised Ms. McDonald for her efforts and coming up with an option for council to consider, prior to council passing a motion in support of the recommendation and the subsequent bylaws established for this at its most recent meeting.