Billings library, museum committees to hire intern for book project

KAGAWONG – Billings Township Library and Billings Museum Committee are working together to launch an ambitious republication of a book featuring the history of the townships with an application for funding for the project just approved.

“We had applied for funding through Young Canada Works at Building Careers and Heritage for a student-intern or new graduate,” stated Dianne Fraser, co-chair of the Billings Museum Committee, this past Saturday. “Our application has been approved for one intern.”

The two local groups are working together to launch the republication of the book ‘How It All Began: A History of the Kagawong Area Circa 1872-1910.’

In a letter to Billings council earlier this year, Ms. Fraser and Jill Ferguson, CEO/librarian read, “the Billings Public Library, in collaboration with the Billings Museum Committee, would like to launch an ambitious republication of the books, ‘How it All Began: A History of the Kagawong Area Circa 1872-1910.’ We would like to see the book revitalized with a high-quality version of the images, text and maps used in the original document. This would also offer an opportunity to make any necessary corrections or additions for clarification and accuracy.”

“This is a substantial task to undertake, but we feel it would be beneficial to keep the history of the township alive, including the rich Indigenous and Francophone contributions to the settlement of Billings,” the letter states. “The scope of this project is beyond our existing staffing requirements, however there is an opportunity to apply for an internship through Young Canada Works at Building Careers and Heritage that could provide the needed manpower. The internship provides the intern the chance to acquire experience in their chosen field while making a project of this size feasible for the township. This particular internship is specifically geared towards the archival community and library community.”

Council had passed a motion authorizing township staff to apply for funding for the intern.

“The intern position will be in place for a 30-week time frame, and we will be advertising for applicants to the position,” added Ms. Fraser.