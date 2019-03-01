Billings council looks to have Lake Kagawong Resource Committee

KAGAWONG—Billings Township council is taking steps toward having a Lake Kagawong Resource Committee set up in the township.

At its regular meeting last week, Councillor Bryan Barker pointed out that there is a water management plan in place for the lake that encompasses many areas, water generation being one of them. It also deals with environmental issues, and notes the hydro generation station is operated by Oakville Enterprises with a lease agreement in place between the township and the company.

However, Councillor Barker noted, “there has been a lot of feedback on water levels from residents all around the lake. The company has not been upholding their end of the bargain in the lease agreement. There has been a lot of feedback on water levels from residents all around the lake.”

“I go back to 2007, and the problems then are the same as they are now,” said Councillor Barker. “As the leasee we need to protect the township and make sure the plan is being followed. But there is also the whole point of the technical elements of the lease including the rule curve, water gauges for example, and I’m not sure any of us knows how this is all applied. We can’t throw stones until we know all of this, and even if it takes getting help from professionals on how it runs and how the plan should be operated we need to look at this. We want to educate everyone on how the rule curve works and the criteria involved.”

“We have a responsibility to know how everything works, understand the management plan and make sure Oakville Enterprises is following the rules and regulations in the lease, which they haven’t been,” said Councillor Barker.

“This has gone on long enough,” said Councillor Barker. “Oakville had made several promises in the fall, such as the lake survey, upgrading their website to make it user friendly, putting in new water gauges, that they haven’t carried out. And last summer they generated power for two weeks after they should have stopped. And I see Billings looking after the dam. Right now Oakville manages the dam, but it’s like the fox having the key to the door of the chicken coop after the gate has been closed.”

Councillor Barker acknowledge that some of the problems that have arisen are due to weather conditions. “For the past two years it has been very dry and water has been below acceptable levels,” he said. He noted that in the spring the gates at the generating station have been opened and all the water has been let down the lake.

Councillor Barker also outlined safety concerns, for example problems with the sleuthway not being addressed.

“Hopefully the committee can come together, gain more knowledge and strictly enforce the contract with the power company,” the councillor continued. “There have been issues for many years, and we are no further ahead than we were 12 years ago. And there is no better time to rebuild a partnership with Oakville Power. But it is just not acceptable to have residents’ lots and property damaged due to the water levels not being kept up. Someone has to take responsibility for the water levels on the lake.”

Councillor Sharon Alkenbrack questioned if local businesses would have a voice in the plans under the terms of reference for the Lake Kagawong resource committee.

“The last bullet in the plan outlines that businesses etc. would have a voice,” said Councillor Barker.

Councillor Sharon Jackson said, “it is obvious we need to take a proactive approach rather than a reactive one.”

It was pointed out the township’s current lease with Oakville Enterprises expires in 2029.

Councillor Michael Hunt said, “it is a difficult situation.” He said that depending on things like summer evaporation it is harder to control the water levels on the lake-that will satisfy all residents on the lake. “We have had years where levels are too low, and other times when people have been flooded out. There are so many variables involved in all of this.”

Mayor Ian Anderson said all the comments made are valid and, “this is complicated. This winter could end up being a challenge in terms of water in the spring, with the amount of moisture there is, if we get a quick spring and water is released as well (from the power station) there could be a lot of flooding take place. I spoke recently to a retired individual who managed a major dam and he felt this spring could be major challenge.”

Mayor Anderson agreed something needs to be in place that everyone understands and where for instance notice is given in a timely fashion when the power generating plant is ceasing/or generating power. He noted that Kagawong is a large water body and there can be two to three inches of fluctuation in water levels in one area compared to another. “In the current agreement they (Oakville) only have to look at the water levels twice a week; if we have a wind that is really blowing it can mean a difference in the readings two-three hours after they have been checked.”

“And the water (level) gauges haven’t been working,” said Councillor Barker. “That is why we need a committee in place to make sure all of this is being maintained properly. The current system is not working.”

Under the proposed amended bylaw the role of the committee would be to act as an advisory body to Billings Township council in matters concerning the agreement/lease, for drawing water from Lake Kagawong for the purposes of power generating, by having a better understanding of how the rule curve and other technical information applies to the Lake Kagawong water levels, and how these levels are determined and monitored; ensuring that Oakville Enterprises are working within the guidelines of the agreement and to report any violations to staff and council ensuring that businesses, seasonal and permanent residents and tourists to Lake Kagawong will be able to operate and enjoy their businesses and properties; and to minimize property damage and negative economic impact to Billings Township due to low water levels.”

The bylaw also notes that it would “ensure Oakville Enterprises are reporting accurate and timely information to Billings Township and to report any violations to staff and council; allowing businesses and property owners a voice to council.”

The committee would have seven members, comprised of councillors (staff would be the liaison), business owners and property owners both full-time and seasonal. Council passed a resolution that staff prepare the amended bylaw for its consideration at the next regular meeting of council.