BILL MOORE

(WILLIAM WALTER)

February 12, 1952 – November 29, 2019

Bill passed away peacefully at his residence at Extendicare York, Sudbury. Son of Wilbert and Olive Moore (deceased); husband to Bonnie Moore (deceased), brother to Albert (deceased) (Gladys), Gloria (deceased), Maizie (Richard), Donna (Hugh), Doug (deceased) (Jane), Gerald (Sindy), Leonard (Charlene), Barbara (deceased), Phyllis (Karl), Lori (Larry), Larry (Donna), Robbie (Donna) and David (Nicky). He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Born with cerebral palsy, Bill never let his crutches hold him back. He sold the Sudbury Star on the

Woolworth’s corner as a young boy and later became active at Independent Living and enjoyed selling tickets in the mall. He also assisted in the Out of the Cold dinners in downtown Sudbury as security. He loved to play BINGO and was a great card player, but didn’t have the best poker face! A special thank you to Lori, Larry and Tommy for being Bill’s caregivers. Thank you to the staff of Extendicare York for the care and attention given to Bill over his stay there. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Independent Living Centre, 125 Durham Street, Sudbury on

Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm.