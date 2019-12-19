BIBOON NIMKII (WINTER THUNDER)

CHRISTOPHER JEROME PHEASANT

July 7, 1961- December 16, 2019

In loving memory of Chris who started his journey to his beautiful, wonderful, colourful home surrounded by his family and friends. Chris dedicated his life to his family, his community of Dwaaganing, and his home Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. He enjoyed spending time with family at Momma’s beach and golfing at the Rainbow Ridge Golf Course. He shared his life experiences through being a counsellor at Ngwaagan Gamig Treatment Center and Cambrian College, and an educator at Wasse Abin High School, a singer with the Otonabee Singers and the Chippewa Travellers, and an Emcee at numerous powwows and community celebrations throughout the Anishinaabek Nation. Beloved husband, best friend and dear to Joanna, father to Launie (Courtney), Duke Peltier (Nicole), Nadine Sukhu (Cleveland) and Marcie Tabobondung. Mishoomis to Emberlynn, Launie 2.0, Landon, Connor, Lacey, Tacie, Meagan, Rydell, and Tayt. Predeceased by his parents Mary Agnes and Henry Webkamigad, and Norman and Annie Peltier (Momma). Predeceased by his grandparents John S. and Nancy Neganigwane. He is survived by siblings Lionel Assinewai, Caroline Webkamigad, Marc Pheasant (Monica), Jerrold Webkamigad (Peggy), May Roy, Ronald Peltier (June), George Peltier (Seent), Virginia (Quay) (predeceased) (Myles), Barbara Peltier, Sandra Peltier, Jennifer Peltier, Winnifred Peltier, Norma Peltier and Natalie Eshkawkogan (Eugene). He will be lovingly missed by his aunties Shirley Williams, Rosella (Jim) Kinoshameg, Barbara Nolan (Tom predeceased), and his brothers Ephrem Webkamigad, Mark Lavallee, and Robert Belleau (Melva) and Mary Jo Wabano. He will be missed by many godchildren, nephews, nieces, pow wow family, and all the poker stars of the man cave. Friends and relatives offered their respect after 6 pm on December 17, 2019 at the Wiikwemkoong Cultural and Recreation Centre. Funeral mass was held at the Holy Cross Mission on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 am. As per his wishes, Chris will be cremated. Feast was held after mass at the Wiikwemkoong Cultural and Recreation Centre. “I was raised to help others in time of need and every day, I try to do something good for somebody. I believe that on a spiritual level, you are recognizing that gift that was given to you, and that gift of life from the Creator. When you acknowledge your gifts and interact with them, you honour your ancestors.”