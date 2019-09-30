BEVERLEY PICKARD (NÉE JOHNSTONE)

It is with great sadness that the family of Beverley Pickard (née Johnstone) announces her passing on September 25, 2019 at the age of 82. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 61 years, Austin Pickard and pup Hercules. Loving mother of Ted (predeceased) (Marthe), Mary Webb (Kevin), Danny (predeceased) (Carol) and Tammy (Shawn-predeceased). Daughter of Mary and Jack Johnstone (both predeceased) and loving sister of Linda (predeceased) and Fred Johnstone. Sister-in-law of Lorna Orford (Jim) and Stanley Pickard (Jackie). She will be forever remembered by her grandchildren Beverley, Clinton (Monique), Mandy (Matt), Patti (Andy), Michelle (Brent), Sarah, Angèle (Dennis), Erin (Aaron), Gilles (Jonelle), Austin (Sarah), Fred (Kelsey), Ryan (Jen) and Kathryn. She was also a loving great-grandmother to Grace, Nico, Daniel, Kevin, Karley, William, Kaitlyn, Amélie, Zacharie, Finnegan, Lennix, Charles, Lincoln, Gideon and Shawn. Also remembered by her many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was a true matriarch and loved spending time with her family and seeing the young ones grow up on the farm. She will be greatly missed by all. Those who so desire may make donations to Manitoulin Pet Rescue.