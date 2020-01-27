BEULAH ILEEN RUSSELL

In loving memory of Beulah Ileen Russel. Beulah passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor with family by her side at the age of 90. Daughter of the late Ralph and Ada Quackenbush. Beloved wife of Frederick Russell (predeceased 2007). Cherished mother of Evelyn Russell-Baehr of Kitchener, Barbara (Keith) Flaherty of Tehkummah and Esther (Peter) Spadzinski of Gore Bay. Mother-in-law to Jim Taylor of Tehkummah. Much loved grandmother of James (Cheryl) Taylor of Tehkummah, Tammy (Gord) Eisses of Barrie, Patrick Flaherty of Port Elgin and Christopher Baehr of Kitchener. Great-grandmother of Rebecca Taylor, Kaitlyn Bowerman, Liam and Karlie Flaherty. She will be missed by siblings Shirley (Gene) Madeo of Thunder Bay, Sandra Frank of Pensacola Florida, Eleanor (Bob) Jewell of Little Current, Robert Quackenbush of Sheguiandah, Garry Quackenbush of Tehkummah, Dennis Quackenbush (predeceased) and Ralph Jr. (predeceased). Loved sister-in-law to Justeen (Ron) Anstice of Tehkummah. She will be missed by many nieces nephews and friends. Beulah enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, knitting and quilting. She enjoyed traveling to Europe, the British Isles, the East Coast and Florida with Fred and her children. In Beulah’s own words, the most important thing and her biggest inspiration in her life next to God was her husband Fred, of 59 years, their three daughters Evelyn, Barbara and Esther and being able to enjoy her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and friends will gather at the Manitoulin Community Church for visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11am Burial in the spring. Donations to the Manitoulin Community Church or a charity of choice. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca