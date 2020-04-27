BETTY JORDAN

March 7, 1931 – April 25, 2020

In loving memory of Betty who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Jim Jordan. Cherished mother of Jamie (Ann) of Little Current, Dave (Barb) (both predeceased) and Laurie Williamson (predeceased) (Butch). Loving grandmother of Chad, Jeremy, Jami-Ann (Jason), Jennifer, Robbie (predeceased) and Wayne (Sarah). Great-grandmother of Jesse, Kyle, Stewart, Jacob, Eric, Jenna, Brendan, Jordan and Logan. Great-great-grandmother of Lily, Parker, Molly, Charlie and Rowan. Sister of Jack (Ruth) (both predeceased). Loved Aunt of Janis Annett (predeceased) (Carl). Great-aunt of Todd, Chris and Michelle. A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.