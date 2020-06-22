BERNARD (BERNIE) ROGER NAOKWEGIJIG

October 19, 1972 – June 16, 2020

Remember me fondly,

Speak of me kindly.

Love and respect one another.

In loving memory of Bernard (Bernie) Roger Naokwegijig, born October 19, 1972, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2020. Loving son of Leonard and Teresa Naokwegijig. Special friend to Marilyn Lewis. Loving father of Joshua Corbiere, Alexandria and Samantha Naokwegijjg. Stepfather to Tammy, Lyndsay and Ricki Lewis. Brother to Cheryl, Neil (Delores), Bruce (Melanie), Leon (Shannon) and Eric. Godson of Jimmy and Beverly Naokwegijig. Will be dearly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Predeceased by Judith McComber and his favourite cat, Goopidis. Bernie enjoyed being employed as a surveyor and was very enthusiastic. He loved gardening, cooking, playing card games and visiting friends and family. Visitation was at St. Ignatius Church in Buzwah on June 18, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Funeral Service was on June 19, 2020 at 11 am. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Island Funeral Home.