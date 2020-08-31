BERNARD ALFRED SPRY

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bernard Alfred Spry on August 28, 2020. Survived by his partner of over 60 years, Georgina Holmes. Beloved father to Diane Fogal (Norman Fogal). Cherished grandfather to Pamela Fogal and Steven Fogal and great- grandfather to Jamison McQuarrie and Merissa McQuarrie. Special cousin and lifelong friend to Grant Moody. He is also survived by brother Steward Spry (Mary), Lee Spry (Marlene), Carol Love (Jack predeceased ) and predeceased by brother David Spry. Bernard lived a life full of activity. He loved hunting (especially deer hunting), worked as a barber in Espanola for 57 years and had a passion for horse racing. Visitation was at the Bourcier Funeral Home on September 1, 2020 from 2 – 4 pm. Interment on Wednesday, September 2 at 11 am at the Hilly Grove Cemetery. Donations are gratefully appreciated and can be made to the auxiliaries of the Manitoulin Health Centre and the Manitoulin Lodge Angel Bus. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.