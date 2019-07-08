BERNADETTE MARY PHILIPS

August 20, 1958 – July 1, 2019

It is with the heaviest of hearts that our family announces the passing of Bernadette Mary Phillips on Monday, July 1, 2019. Bernadette passed peacefully at home, with her husband Darren, at the age 60. She leaves to mourn: her father George Micks and sister Geraldine, her loving husband Darren, and their children Heather (Michael), Ashlie, Wylie, Elijah (Danika), and Terrence, as well as her grandchildren Morgan and Henry. Predeceased by her mother Rose Micks. Bernadette was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a terrific grandmother. Bernadette will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her. She remains in our hearts always. At Bernadette’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca. Appreciation is extended to the medical staff at the Manitoulin Health Center, Mindemoya Hospital for the exceptional care Bernadette received.