BEATRICE SAMPSON

Beatrice Sampson of Sheshegwaning First Nation passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Health Sciences North, in her 88th year. She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters Linda (Bill) Antoine, Carmelita Genereux, Diane (Hank) John, special niece Valerie, special nephew Gene, brother-in-law Harold Rogers as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her husband Lloyd, son Brian, parents Leonard and Sarah (Pitawanakwat) Cada, sisters Caroline (Garfield) Danville, Jean, Millie Rogers, Vivian, Lorda, and brothers Sam (Darlene) Cada, Roger and Eugene Cada as well as brother-in-law Lawrence Genereux. Visitation was held at the Sheshegwaning Community Complex on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 2 pm until time of the funeral service on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.