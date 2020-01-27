BARRY PATRICK HOULEY

October 6, 1937 – January 21, 2020

In loving memory of Barry Patrick Houley, born October 6, 1937 in Atherton, Queensland, Australia passed away at Manitoulin Health Centre on January 21, 2020. He is survived by is loving wife Rosemary and daughter Vicki Anne (Dr. David Siegel) and step-daughters Linda McDonald (Sandy) and Sherri Cristo (Cosmo), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and two loving fur-children. Predeceased by loving granddaughter Cassandra Marie Cristo (December 26, 2019), Margaret Frances (nee Jalsich) (wife) and Mark Steven (son). Celebration of Barry’s life will be held on February 15, 2020 at 1 pm at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Potluck supper to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation would be greatly appreciated.