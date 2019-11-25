BARBARA COOPER

February 10, 1941-November 19, 2019

In loving memory of Barbara Cooper. Barbara passed away at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 78. Dearly beloved companion of Keith Pegelo and step-mom to Shane Mishibinijima. Cherished friend of Jane Howard. Mother of two sons and a daughter. Sibling to her brothers and sisters. She will be missed by her special friends at the Centennial Manor. Barbara was a hard worker who loved kids. She loved to laugh and always had a smile on her face. She will be missed by many. Cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life and burial will take place later in the spring.