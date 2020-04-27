BARBARA ANNE ORR

(NEE FRASER)

March 5, 1936 – April 21, 2020

In Loving Memory of Barbara Anne Orr who passed away peacefully at the Mindemoya Hospital with her

husband at her side on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of 62 years to Bill Orr. Loving mother of Janice (Mark), Billy (Anita), David (predeceased) and Don (Adeline). Cherished grandmother of Karly, Riley and Haley. Predeceased by her parents Rolo Fraser and

Elizabeth Fraser (nee Barr). Will be missed by her siblings Ruth (predeceased), Don (predeceased) and Caroline. Barb will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Barb was born on the Wilson farm in Spring Bay. She taught Grades 1 through 8 in a one-room

schoolhouse in Poplar in 1955 when she was only 19 years old. Barb was always a very generous and caring teacher. She also taught in Capreol. She later moved to Hornepayne where she met the love of her life, Bill. They were married in July of 1957. When she moved back to Manitoulin she became very involved in the history of Central Manitoulin. She served in the Historical Society where she was

instrumental in telling the stories of some of the old

buildings. She also taught Sunday School at the Mindemoya Missionary Church where she won an award. She was also a member of the Horticultural Society and served as secretary of the Seniors’ Club. In her spare time she loved flowers, gardening and playing the piano. When she was growing up she would play the piano everyday with her

father. Barb’s favourite Psalm was Psalm 91. A private

service was held at Island Funeral Home on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11 am with Pastor Ray Kloetstra officiating. Burial followed in the Mindemoya Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or to the Mindemoya Missionary Church.