Barb Middaugh has enjoyed her 35-year career in court services division at Gore Bay

GORE BAY—Barbara Middaugh is set to retire today after a 35-year career working in the court house and registry office for the District of Manitoulin in Gore Bay.

“I have had a lot of good memories and I have worked with a lot of amazing people over the years,” stated Ms. Middaugh. “It has made my experience working in the courthouse something I enjoyed and will always remember.”

Ms. Middaugh is retiring as of July 24. “I walked in the front door of the courthouse on July 10, 1985, and have performed several duties including working in the sheriff ‘sand local registrar’s office, deputy land registrar in the registry office, enforcement officer, court reporter, court registrar, court clerk, group leader and trial co-ordinator. I have assisted in the jury selection process for many years.” She became supervisor of court operations in January, 2014.

Over the years, Ms. Middaugh noted she has seen a lot of changes.

“The addition and renovations to the court house in 1995 was a big change, adding offices, an elevator and holding cells. When I first started, letters were typed on a typewriter using carbon paper and everything was manually recorded in ledgers. Now our work is done on the computer using different computer programs, but there is still a lot of paper.”

During her career, Ms. Middaugh has won both an individual award and was part of a team recognition for her work and the work of others in the local court system. In 2008, Ms. Middaugh received an ‘Excelsior Award’ for quality customer service; she personally went to Toronto to be presented her award at a ceremony.

“And all our staff as a team received an award in March 2004, the court service employee recognition award,” she told the Recorder. “This was a group award for the whole office team, again through the Ministry of the Attorney General. Both nominations for these awards were submitted by the manager of court operations at that time.”

In June 2018, Ms. Middaugh was presented with an eagle feather by Eli Fox of the bail verification/supervision program of the UCCM, at a special ceremony.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my work in the court service division,” Ms. Middaugh told the Recorder. “And I have had a good relationship with all my co-workers and stakeholders. I will miss each and every one of them.”

As for retirement, Ms. Middaugh told the Recorder, “I’m going to clean my house, work in my flower beds, paint, spend time with my grandchildren, family and friends, entertain and travel.”