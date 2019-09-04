Bantam age girls sought for team!

Minor hockey ice squad soon to be formed

M’CHIGEENG – Calling all girls born between 2005 and 2007; if you’re hoping to play hockey this fall, have you considered an all girls’ team?

Jeff Bebonang of M’Chigeeng, with encouragement from his daughter, is hoping to bring back the Manitoulin Ice Angels this year, at least for a bantam-age team to start.

Mr. Bebonang told The Expositor that his eldest daughter, now 22, was once an Ice Angel and thoroughly enjoyed the experience of playing for an all girls’ team.

The Bebonangs’ youngest daughter also had the experience of playing for a girls’ team, the Sudbury Lady Wolves, and while she enjoyed the discipline, the six days a week of travel and late nights began to take a toll. She made the decision that her schoolwork was more important than hockey and decided to play back on Manitoulin instead.

The young woman asked her father, ‘Why can’t this be done here?’ Mr. Bebonang agreed and has started the process of icing an Ice Angels team with the blessing of the Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association (MMHA). The team would play against the Manitoulin house league teams and be sanctioned to play in Ontario Women’s Hockey Association (OWHA) tournaments.

So far Mr. Bebonang has heard from six or seven parents who are interested, but he needs another six or seven to make it work, and time is running out. He has another three weeks to register the Angels with the OWHA.

“Once I get enough players, I’ll then look for coaching staff and trainers,” he explained.

Not only is it good for the female players of Manitoulin, it also adds another team to the MMHA roster, Mr. Bebonang noted.

As a bonus, the shirts are already looked after—Diane Newlands has kindly agreed to donate the former Ice Angels’ jerseys.

The Ice Angels will practice and play out of the M’Chigeeng arena, but all Manitoulin girls born between 2005 and 2007 are encouraged to come out.

For more information or to express your interest, contact Mr. Bebonang at 705-690-2633 or seek him out on Facebook.