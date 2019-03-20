Auxiliary donates $21,000 to MHC

LITTLE CURRENT—Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) has received a donation of about $21,000 from the Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary in Little Current.

“Most of this money is going to go toward a piece of equipment that we use in our OBS (obstetrics) practice, for a non-stress test machine,” said Lynn Foster, president and CEO of MHC, who received the cheque from Marilee Hore at the auxiliary’s annual casserole dinner last Friday.

This machine is worn by expectant mothers around their abdomens and it measures different metrics about their babies, such as heart rhythm and the baby’s movement. MHC’s existing non-stress test machine is approaching the end of its life and needs to be replaced.

“It’s pretty critical. If we didn’t have this equipment or its replacement it would make it very difficult for expecting moms. They would likely have to be diverted to Sudbury,” said Ms. Foster, adding that an OBGYN specialist visits MHC and needs the machine regularly.

“There’s a lot of referrals from the clinical staff for that equipment,” she said. “It’s a critical piece of equipment when any hospital is hosting an obstetrics program.”

The remaining funds will be directed towards the purchase of a vital signs machine and an intravenous (IV) pump.

“I want to emphasize that the province doesn’t pay for this sort of equipment anymore. They pay for the operating funds to run the hospital but in terms of equipment, the burden of that lies with communities,” said Ms. Foster.

“We rely on our committed volunteer fundraising groups like the auxiliaries. We’re really quite appreciative and MHC, our board, physicians and clinical staff all value our auxiliaries and how giving they are of their time.”