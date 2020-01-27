AUSTIN ALLAN EADE

June 14, 1928 – January 24, 2020

In loving memory of Austin Allan Eade, June 14, 1928 to January 24, 2020. Austin Allan Eade, dearest friend and loving husband of Helen. Beloved father of David Eade and Robert Eade. Dear friend to many fellow adventurers. Austin was born and raised in Little Current and at 15 set off to start working on Great Lakes vessels, such as the Midland Prince, the Outarde, the Franquelin and many others. After several years he found employment with McLean-Hunter and spent 27 years there as a linotype operator and then proofreader. He retired at 49, bought a sailboat, which he named Haweater and spent 9 winters in the Bahamas doing charter cruises. He then returned to Little Current to care for his aging mother, got married, became a father for the second time and has resided here ever since. Austin was a true Haweater. He loved this beautiful Island. His greatest pleasure in the summer months was to walk along the docks with his dog Peaches, and entertain people with tunes on his harmonica, while extolling the virtues of Manitoulin. He was a truly colourful character. He loved walking and he loved riding his bicycle (until he was 86). He loved the water, Great Lakes vessels, sailboats, and antique cars. Throughout his lifetime he had bought and sold over 150 cars, but his pride and joy was his 1926 Studebaker Big 6 Roadster, which took part in many parades. He was a happy wanderer who traveled twice across Canada, throughout the States and Mexico, as well as parts of Europe and the UK. He knew every country lane on the Island, and enjoyed Sunday drives and picnics. He was an avid reader who could converse on any subject, and a great storyteller. Austin just loved seeing new places and made friends wherever he traveled. He loved life and lived it fully and deeply. He was a good man and will be fondly remembered by all whose lives he touched along his journey. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home for the Funeral Service on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 am with Rev. Paul Allard officiating. Donations to the Centennial Manor Auxiliary, Little Current United Church and the Alzheimer’s Society would be appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca .