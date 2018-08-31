Send off the summer in spectacular fashion on Manitoulin Island with Gordon’s Park’s Aurora Borealis Weekend this September 7th-10th! As the nights grow longer, chances of being able to see the flickering dance of the Northern Lights grows, and there’s no better place to watch for them than at Gordon’s Park. Observe from the park’s RASC designated Dark Sky Preserve, which boasts some of the darkest skies in Ontario, no light pollution, and 360 degree horizon-to-horizon viewing.

This wonderful weekend event begins on Friday, September 7th, with a wine and cheese welcome to get into the spirit of the weekend and get to know the other participants. Then join a park interpreter in the Dark Sky Preserve for a public astronomy session with a laser guided sky tour. Learn about the stars, planets, constellations, and of course, the Northern Lights, as well as how to read a planisphere and tricks for viewing with the naked eye. Follow a high powered laser pointer that reaches right up to the sky to accurately find constellations, and take a look through the park’s 8” Dobsonian telescope at a variety of space objects.