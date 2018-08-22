Attention hunters, outdoor enthusiasts: Manitoulin Deer Show on this Sunday!

MANITOWANING—You won’t believe the prizes at the Manitoulin Deer Show this year, taking place this Sunday, August 26!

You can’t top the Wilderness Cook Off prize sponsored by Jake’s Home Centres—a camo recliner. How cool is that? But if you want to kick back and relax in the camo recliner, you will have to bring a tasty dish by 12 noon for your chance to win. If you bring in deer mounts (up to three entries) you get entered into a draw to win five prizes, one being a firearm, gun cabinet and three other great prizes. Deer mounts must be in before 2 pm.

Just for attending the event, visitors will get their name entered into the door prize table. Based on other years, the table has had fantastic hunting prizes thanks to the generous donors on Manitoulin. Some of our sponsors are Van Horn Insurance, White’s Shell Garage and Ontario Clean Water Agency.

- Advertisement -

The kids Wilderness Challenge has two $100 cash prizes, plus they get the thrill of listening to the hosts of WILDtv outdoors show ‘Homemade Hunters’ featuring Bob and Jaime Radu. They will be here to speak to the kids about the great outdoors before they compete in the Wilderness Challenge. This will take place outside in the ball diamond at 11:30 am. Last year there was an obstacle course that had them climbing, jumping and walking precariously on some narrow boards, as well as spear throwing, target practice and animal identification challenges. Guaranteed this year will be even better!

Amanda Lynn Mayhew from ‘Just Hunt’ on WILDtv will be hosting a 45-minute presentation on Women and Youth in the Outdoors at 11 am. Ms. Mayhew is the Official Ambassador and Host of the Great Outdoors Stage for the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show. It will be a treat to hear her speak on such a hot topic, as more and more women and kids take to nature to enjoy this wonderful hobby.

Back by popular demand is Ian Anderson, a retired MNR conservation officer and exceptionally knowledgeable local deer hunter. He will be speaking about predator control, a hot topic on the Island, at 1 pm.

Bring in your game camera photos by 11 am or email them to info@assiginack.ca in advance for a chance to win the $100 Best Game Camera Prize!

The fun starts at 10 am when the doors open and will continue until 3 pm. The cost is $10 per adult and $5 for kids age 6 and over. The show loads up on Sunday, August 26 at Assiginack Arena in Manitowaning and is a great place to hang out and talk all things hunting with new and old friends.

Perry’s Gun Shop from Sault Ste. Marie will be coming as well our local gun shop Island Guns and Pawn. Meatheads Seasoning is also back for another year with their great spices! Plus, other great vendors and exhibitors.

This year, with the amazing speakers, fun events and cool prizes to be won, we are encouraging everyone to come out and see how fun this event is! All information can be found at www.manitoulindeershow.com