Assiginack Public School holds Red Friday event in support of Canadian Armed Forces

MANITOWANING—Assiginack Public School held its second annual Red Friday event on December 7.

Heather Jefkins, Grade 3/4 teacher at the school explained, “students were encouraged to wear red to show their support for the Canadian Armed Forces and specifically the Stanley Handlers, who are pen pals with my Grade 3/4 class.”

“This year we have 18 Stanley Handlers serving members of the Army, Navy and Air Force at bases across the country,” said Ms. Jefkins. She pointed out the Red Friday photo taken of the students last week will be sent to those Stanley Handlers, “to let them know we are thinking about them and that if there was peace on Earth, they could all be home with their families this holiday season.”

On November 12, RCAF Captain Marla Haring of CFB Cold Lake had visited the school. Captain Haring has been a Stanley Handler since 2013. “She came to visit us at school and to meet her pen pals from the last two years,” said Ms. Jefkins. “She brought each of the girls a squadron patch from her squadron, the Cougars.

Also earlier in November, the Grade 3/4 class packed up their OP Troop Support boxes. Ms. Jefkins explained, “this year we sent five boxes to Canadian Armed Forces members who will be deployed with OP Presence in Mali and aboard Canadian Navy ships this holiday season.”

Inside the boxes were an assortment of treats including maple syrup, cookies, crackers, granola bars, hard candies and other sweet treats.

“Each year this program receives support from the Assiginack Public School community (staff, students and parents), as well as the Lyons Memorial United Church UCW (Gore Bay). This is the 13th year that our Island communities have helped students send boxes labelled “Merry Christmas from Manitoulin” to CAF members serving away from home and family over the holidays,” added Ms. Jefkins.