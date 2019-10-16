Assiginack Public Library Feature

Adam Shoalts has been referred to as “one of Canada’s greatest living explorers.” He is an historian, archaeologist and geographer. Shoalts is a firm believer in maps and his newest book, ‘A History of Canada in Ten Maps: Epic Stories of Charting a Mysterious Land’ brings together elements of geography, cartography, archaeology and adventure. The story of Canada is told by using archival maps drawn by Vikings, Champlain and Mackenzie, to name a few. Maps can be of physical nature and/or political featured. This book is a captivating and remarkable way to rediscover Canada!

The Canadian government reneged on its promise to make already established western Canadian Airways the chosen company for its Canada Airways development. In 1937 the government instead created Trans-Canada Air Lines and left Canadian Airways to get along on its own. Aviation historian, pilot and author Shirley Render has done her homework – going through tons of Canadian Airways papers, minutes, documents and reports. This very real story of a government’s greed, deceit and duplicity has finally come to light in Render’s book, ‘The Inside Story of Double Cross: James A. Richardson and Canadian Airways.’

‘Careless Love’ is another Inspector Banks novel by Peter Robinson. The bodies are piling up, the evidence is flimsy and inconsistent and the crimes are veiled in mystery – a lot of unanswered questions abound. This is crime fiction at its best with a master storyteller in full swing.

Sandra Brown is another terrific crime/mystery author. In her novel, ‘Seeing Red’ a TV journalist is researching a 25-year-old story and investigating a media hero’s disappearance. As her quest intensifies and widens she becomes a target for those who want secrets and details to stay dead and buried. This is a full out read that is both edgy, alarming and exciting in its intensity.

Young Adult Pick: ‘Beautiful Chaos’ by Margaret Stohl and Kami Garcia.

DVD Pick: ‘Wasted: The Story of Food Waste’ – this film will change the way you buy, cook, recycle and eat your food!

There is free wireless access during Library hours, so bring your device of choice and join us (we also have three public computers that are available). See you at the Library! Email us at aplgoodtomes@email.com.