Assiginack Council Notes

Councillors’ corner

Councillor Hugh Moggy pointed to the most recent Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) policing stats for Assiginack, which showed a reduction in the number of billable hours.

MICA delegation

Guy Nielen, representing the Manitoulin Island Cycling Advocates (MICA), gave a presentation to council about their many good works in the cycle tourism industry and requesting a donation of $500 from the municipality.

Mr. Nielen noted the major lobbying efforts undertaken by MICA to see the paving of the shoulders for cyclists along Highway 6, Highway 551, Highway 540 with more paving planned for Highway 540 from Honora Bay to Kagawong in the near future.

Mr. Nielen also spoke to the popular Manitoulin cycling routes map produced by MICA and their work on to make Manitoulin part of several cycling routes, including the installation of trailheads and road signs across the Island to ensure that Manitoulin is as tourist cycle friendly as possible.

Rural Economic Development Fund

Assiginack is the recipient of a Rural Economic Development Fund contribution which will help them ‘re-brand’ the municipality.

Council heard a brief report from Sylvie Thibault of My Momentum Strategies which has been hired by the municipality to help them enact their strategic goal, which includes re-branding.

Ms. Thibault will be seeking input from the community at all its public spaces and encouraging people to share their hopes and wants for the municipality, specifically with an eye to how to grow the local economy and attract people and businesses to Assiginack.

Councillor Rob Maguire said he is looking forward to seeing how the program “rolls out.”

MTA operations committee

Councillor Hugh Moggy gave council a report on the recent Manitoulin Tourism Association (MTA) operations committee meeting which he attended on Assiginack’s behalf.

Councillor Moggy said there was “a lot of misunderstanding” between the Northeast Town and the MTA.

Councillor Moggy said he didn’t realize there had been two amendments to the original agreement with the MTA.

“They need to get together and work on a new agreement,” he added.

Councillor Moggy was also named as the Assiginack representative for the MTA operations committee.

Christianna Jones, who also sits on the MTA board, asked what Assiginack pays to the operations committee annually. CAO Alton Hobbs explained that in 2017 it was $2,648 and in 2016 it was $3,335.

Councillor Moggy explained that Assiginack pays 11 percent of the total cost of operations.

Accounts for payment

Council approved the following accounts for payment: general, $93,257.01; payroll, $19,612.13.

Used Truck Replacement

Committee

A new committee of council was struck to search for a new single axle (plow) truck for the municipality. Councillor Dave McDowell and roads superintendent Ron Cooper will examine the options available.

Leask Bay Shores request

Once again, council received a letter from the Leask Bay Cottagers Association, asking that it consider taking Leask Bay Shores Lane on as a municipal road and providing it with winter maintenance.

“We need to have a serious look at this,” said Councillor Hugh Moggy. “There are at least 10 other places in the municipality that could go the same way. We have to be careful.”

Mr. Hobbs noted that if council were to move ahead with assuming the roadway (which is presently a private road), it would not happen this winter.

Councillor Moggy suggested grandfathering Leask Bay Shores Lane into the roads system.

Mayor Ham said he agreed and would like to work with the cottagers’ association.

“But we’ve got to be prepared to do it for others too,” Councillor Moggy added.

Councillor Maguire suggested creating a committee to work with Mr. Cooper.

Councillor McDowell asked if it was just for winter maintenance or if it was a permanent takeover.

A committee to investigate the subject further will be struck at the next meeting of council.

Meeting times changed

Council made an amendment to Bylaw 15-30, creating Bylaw 19-01 to change the times of regular council meetings from 5 pm on the first and third Tuesday of every month to 7 pm on those same days.

Integrity commissioner hired

In accordance with Ontario’s new rules for municipalities, Assiginack passed Bylaw 19-02 to authorize the appointment of an integrity commissioner, Expertise for Municipalities, for the township.