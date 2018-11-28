Assiginack Council Notes

Councillors’ corner

Councillor Hugh Moggy asked about the snow buildup in front of the post office and Bank of Montreal, saying he noticed older people struggling with the drifts caused by the plow. Clerk-Treasurer Jeremy Rody said he would speak to public works about the issue.

Councillor Leslie Fields thanked everyone who made the Haunted Ride a success once again “on a cold and miserable night.” Councillor Fields boasted that next year’s event will be even bigger and better and will likely involve more hay wagons.

Councillor Fields also thanked the entire Assiginack staff for the support they’ve given over the last term of council. “They have always been accommodating and knowledgeable,” she said.

Mayor Paul Moffatt thanked everyone for the last eight years on council, calling it a “wonderful experience” and saying he looked forward to the new council keeping up the good work.

Councillor Moggy also thanked his fellow council members for their contributions to the community over the last term.

Mr. Rody shared with council the date for Manitowaning’s annual Parade of Lights as Saturday, December 8 at 6:30 pm followed by a free skate, courtesy of the Lions Club.

Public meeting

Prior to the November 20 meeting of council, a public meeting was held regarding an Arthur Street road allowance closure and a transfer of land to the abutting landowner, Sarah Harasym.

Council heard no objections to the transfer of unopened road allowance and so passed Bylaw 18-29 to authorize the transfer to Ms. Harasym.

Accounts for

payment

Council approved the following accounts for payment: general, $438,036.09; and payroll, $59,443.05.

Councillor Fields inquired after two Norisle-related payments: gas, which was used to pump out the hull, and a landline, which Mr. Rody said he would look into.

Deeming bylaw

Council received a request from the Manitoulin Planning Board (MPB) to make two lots into one in the McLay Subdivision as requested by Alan Frederick Gropp and Liisa Marie Rothmeier. Council had no objections to the request and Councillor Fields thought it made “perfect sense.”

Underground cable

Following an earlier request from Hydro One to bury a submarine cable along a portion of shoreline allowance currently under dispute in a United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising (UCCMM) land claim, council heard back from Hydro One, receiving written consent from the UCCMM to bury the hydro cable if approved by Assiginack council. Council passed a motion to grant Hydro One consent to bury the 300 plus metres of cable.

Provincial clerks

Council received correspondence from the Association of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers in Ontario (AMCTO) regarding municipal reforms and the lack of municipal consultation, calling on the government to ask for AMCTO advice and expertise before changing legislation.

Councillor Moggy said he thought Assiginack should support the AMCTO with Mayor Moffatt agreeing.

Info Book Shop stats

Council received statistics from the Assiginack Information Booth/Last Chapter Used Bookshop from May 15 to October 13. During that time, volunteers received 587 information requests, 501 people used the free Wi-Fi and 290 people used the restroom.

Councillor Fields said that everyone who volunteered their time there enjoyed it and noted the importance of having people there to answer tourism questions. She added that a great deal of those tourists were directed to Wiikwemkoong.

“It’s a great way to meet the public,” Councillor Fields said. “I sincerely hope it continues.”