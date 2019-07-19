Artist Jay Favot’s works featured at Perivale Gallery

The Recorder

SPRING BAY—Jay Favot, a Sudbury-based artist who has had his outstanding work shown at the Perivale Gallery in Spring Bay several times, opened up a new show this past Saturday.

“I have 12 new paintings in this show, all created in the past year,” Mr. Favot told the Recorder at the opening of his show, which runs from July 15 to 21, titled ‘A Celebration of Place: The Art of Jay Favot,’ at Perivale Gallery.

“These new works feature landscapes like Willisville, Georgian Bay, pieces depicting an area south of MacTier, a very large winter scene and some large canvasses like the one titled ‘Killarney,’ which is a little over six feet long,” he said. One of his acrylic paintings is a scene in Copper Cliff, Mr. Favot’s home town, “in which you can see the stack and the house my parents still live in.”

This newest show of Mr. Favot’s works is his third at Perivale Gallery.

Mr. Favot’s star has been rapidly rising. Featured in a 16-page spread in the 2017 spring/summer edition of Arabella (Canada’s foremost art, design and architecture publication) as “artist to collect,” he has recently figured prominently in awards at well-known and respected art venues. He was the recipient of the Peg Forbes Award for his overall outstanding artistic work at the 2016 La Cloche Art Show, as well as being the 2016 winner of the people’s choice award at Perivale Gallery’s annual ‘In the Spirit of Tom Thompson and the Group of Seven’ show. In 2017 he was presented with the Committee’s Choice Award at the La Cloche Art Show.

“I’ve basically been an artist all of my life,” said Mr. Favot, whose works have appeared in downtown Toronto and in solo shows in downtown Sudbury.

After this show at Perivale, “I’ll start working on next year’s art,” said Mr. Favot.

His newest works included Tulips Morning Glow; Canadian Maple Gold, Morning Light, A mid-summers day in Georgian Bay, Georgian Bay Windswept Pines, Morning Mist, Strong and Free, Sunrise, Bay of Pines, Killarney Reflections, and Up the Hill Copper Cliff), among others.

Shannon McMullan, owner-operator of Perivale Gallery, noted Mr. Favot’s works were put online for sale at 7 am this past Saturday, and “the phone has been ringing continually.”