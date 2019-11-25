ARTHUR JAMES MCCULLIGH

“Jamie”

May 17, 1966 – November 21, 2019

Arthur James McCulligh “Jamie” peacefully passed away at Health Sciences North on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 53 surrounded by his family and best friend Chris Joly. Father of Sydney and foster dad of Selena, Kurt, Presley, Morrison and Tamika. Husband of Wanda. Cherished by his mother Marilyn McCulligh (predeceased) and his father Roy McCulligh. Brother of Tim Hurdle, Tracy (Mike) Bailey, Karen (Kirby) Buchanan and Jo-Ann (Mike) Bray. Loving uncle of Sharlotte, Mitchell, Curtis, William, Katherine, Scott, Austin, Wyatt, Matthew, Hayley-Rose and Triston. Mother-in-law and father-in-law Wayne and Judy Eadie, brother-in-law Stacy Eadie (Tanya) and sister-in-law April (Derek) Laporte. Jamie loved his family, his kids and spending time outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved trapping and was also previously a volunteer fireman. Coffee and socializing was a daily ritual. There was no motor in the world that Jamie wouldn’t tear apart and put back together. Jamie was born in Little Current but he also spent some of his life in Sault Ste. Marie and Iron Bridge. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1 pm to 2 pm for visitation, followed by the funeral service at 2 pm.with Reverand Phil Hovi officiating with burial in Hilly Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made in honour of Jamie to an educational fund for Sydney.