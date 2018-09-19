Arson Incidents in Espanola

Occurrence Type: Arson Incidents – Request for public assistance

On the 17th and 18th of September 2018 Espanola Police Service and Espanola Fire Department have responded to three separate fire incidents that were determined to be the result of arson, and are seeking the assistance of the public to help solve these crimes.

The first fire incident occurred at the Espanola Recreation complex on September 17th at approximately 4:41 am. The fire was set in a wooden garbage dumpster in the area of the track and field, and resulted in a large fire that destroyed the dumpster.

The second fire incident occurred on September 18th at approximately 12:51 am at a residence on Queensway Avenue. The residence had previously been damaged by an accidental fire on September 2nd, 2018, and was again set on fire by the suspect. An Officer was on patrol and observed the fire, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The third fire incident occurred again on September 18th at approximately 11:46 pm. This fire occurred in the new construction project off Queensway Avenue, and was once again determined to be the result of arson. The fire was observed by residents and was quickly extinguished.

The Espanola Police Service is requesting that anyone with information relating to any or all of these arson incidents contact the Espanola Police at (705) 869-3251. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com. Tipsters remain 100% anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.