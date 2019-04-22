ARCHIE JOSEPH DESMOULIN

(ARCHIE BUNKER)

April 28, 1946 – April 18, 2019

In Loving Memory of Archie Joseph Desmoulin aka Archie Bunker, aged 72 years, passed away at the Mindemoya Hospital surrounded by his family and friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Archie was an employee with Unimin Canada Ltd working in the silica mine on Badgeley Island, Killarney, Ontario for 42 years, which he retired from in the fall of 2011. He was a person who loved being out on the water on one of his many boats. He would be on his boat as soon as the ice was gone in the spring and until winter came. He was very proud of his camp he built on his own little island where he spent many summers. Archie was known for his laughter, telling jokes (even if he told them backwards), his great sense of humour and his dedication to his family and friends. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could macguyver just about anything. You could depend on Archie. Well not really, because he was always on Indian Time. As a resident of the Wikwemikong Nursing Home he enjoyed joking around with the staff and was very grateful for the care he received. There was never a dull moment with Archie, and there are so many memories and stories to tell. He is survived by his children Patricia Jacko (Barclay) and Joseph “JC” Pangowish. Grandchildren Maisie and William. Parents Peter and Madeline Desmoulin (both predeceased). Siblings Charlotte Desmoulin, Jeanette Eshkawkogan (Ivan predeceased) and Leona, Jerome, Millie and Lillian (all predeceased). He had many nephews, nieces, extended family, numerous godchildren and friends. He will be greatly missed by his dog Bonkers. Visitation was at 1 pm Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah. Funeral Mass at 11am Wednesday, April 24 2019 at Holy Cross, Wikwemikong with burial at Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery.